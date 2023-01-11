Banterra Bank donates more than $36,000 to local high school scoreboards

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) – A southern Illinois high school received a generous donation to help purchase electronic equipment used for basketball games.
During a high school basketball game at Christopher High School, Banterra Bank presented a large check for more than $36,000 to purchase two scoreboards and a new scorers table for the high school gymnasium.
Christopher Bearcat shirts were also given out at the game along with the check presentation.
School officials tell us they already have the new scoreboards in place.
The Christopher Unit School District #99 thanks Banterra Bank for their donation.