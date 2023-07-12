Back-to-School dates across southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. -- Soon, students will be entering the classroom for the 2023-24 school year starting in August.
WSIL searched area school websites throughout the southern counties of Illinois and found many back-to-school dates coming up.
These starting dates begin as early as August 8th.
Here is the list below...
August 8th
- Carterville CUSD #5
- Thompsonville CUSD #174
- Zeigler-Royalton CUSD #188
August 9th
- Akin CCSD #91
- Benton CCSD #47
- Benton CHSD #103
- Christopher CUSD #99
- Crab Orchard CUSD #3
- Herrin CUSD #4
- Marion CUSD #2
August 10th
- Giant City CSD #130
August 11th
- Buncombe CSD #43
- Cypress ESD #64
- Frankfort CUSD #168
- Goreville CUSD #1
- Joppa-Maple Grove CUSD #38
- New Simpson Hill ESD #55
- Vienna ESD #55
- Vienna HSD #13-3
- Dongola USD #66
- Unity Point CCSD #140
- Carbondale CHS #165
August 14th
- Massac USD #1
- Cairo School District #1
- Carruthers Elementary School
- Murphysboro CUSD #186
- Pinckneyville CHSD
- Carmi-White County CUSD #5
- Mt. Vernon Township High School
- Woodlawn USD #209
August 15th
- Johnston City CUSD #1
- Project ECHO
- STAR Quest North
- STAR Quest South
- Saint Andrew School (Murphysboro)
- Trico CUSD #176
- Century Unit District #100
August 16th
- Ewing Northern CCSD #115
- Sesser-Valier CUSD #196
- DuQuoin CUSD #300
- Allendale CCSD #17
- Galatia CUSD #1
- Hardin County CUSD #1
- Mount Vernon City Schools District #80
August 17th
- Jonesboro ESD #43
- Lick Creek CCSD #16
- Anna-Jonesboro CHS #81
August 18th
- Anna CCSD #37
Not all school districts had dates for the first day of school listed. If you do not see your school on the list, contact your local school district office for more information.