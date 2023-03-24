Authorities respond to water rescue, roads still flooded in Hamilton County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Authorities respond to water rescue, roads still flooded in Hamilton County

Hamilton County flooded road
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The recent rainfall has sent water gushing through creeks and spilling over roads in the area.

This is the case in Hamilton County as well as they saw multiple roads flooded.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received reports from emergency management on water covering multiple roadways, especially in the southeast portion of the county.

Crews also responded to a water rescue as a person was reportedly in their vehicle in the water.

Personnel with the sheriff's office said the person was rescued and is doing okay.

Roads reported having water over them in Hamilton County on Friday include County Road 600N, Dale Road, County Road 1000E, E Broughton Road & the Norris City Road at the North Fork Saline River bridge.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also wants people to know that it is against the law to drive around barricades. They also say drivers are urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

