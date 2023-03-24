Authorities respond to water rescue, roads still flooded in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The recent rainfall has sent water gushing through creeks and spilling over roads in the area.
This is the case in Hamilton County as well as they saw multiple roads flooded.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received reports from emergency management on water covering multiple roadways, especially in the southeast portion of the county.
Crews also responded to a water rescue as a person was reportedly in their vehicle in the water.
Personnel with the sheriff's office said the person was rescued and is doing okay.
Roads reported having water over them in Hamilton County on Friday include County Road 600N, Dale Road, County Road 1000E, E Broughton Road & the Norris City Road at the North Fork Saline River bridge.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also wants people to know that it is against the law to drive around barricades. They also say drivers are urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.