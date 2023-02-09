Authorities remember Tamaroa train derailment 20 years later

TAMAROA, IL -- (WSIL) -- 20 years later, authorities remember a train derailment causing hundreds to evacuate in Tamaroa, Illinois.
Du Quoin Emergency Management Agency recounts the details that occurred on February, 9, 2003. They said at about 9:04 a.m., northbound Canadian National freight train M33371 was traveling about 40 mph and derailed in Tamaroa.
22 of its 108 cars derailed, including, four of those cars released methanol. Some of the methanol fueled a fire as well, authorities said.
850 area residents, including all residents in Tamaroa, evacuated the 3-mile radius area from around the trail derailment incident.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated the incident. They state there was damages to the track, signals, and equipment. Costs associated with clearing the incident totaled about $1.9 million.
In the railroad accident report, NTSB said the probable cause was...
"The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the February 9, 2003, derailment of Canadian National train M33371 in Tamaroa, Illinois, was Canadian Nationalís placement of bond wire welds on the head of the rail just outside the joint bars, where untempered martensite associated with the welds led to fatigue and subsequent cracking that, because of increased stresses associated with known soft ballast conditions, rapidly progressed to rail failure."
The full NTSB report can be found here.
