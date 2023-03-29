Authorities looking to ID person who trespassed in Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for some help identifying someone who went inside another person's home.
The incident took place on March 16 when a person trespassed on someone's property and entered their home on Krupp Lane in the northern part of the county, south of Walnut Hill.
The picture of this individual was posted on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page where they are asking the public to help with the identity.
If you have any information on who this person might be, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 618-244-8004 or the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.