Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Authorities looking to ID person who trespassed in Jefferson County home

  • 0
JCSO trespassing
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for some help identifying someone who went inside another person's home.

The incident took place on March 16 when a person trespassed on someone's property and entered their home on Krupp Lane in the northern part of the county, south of Walnut Hill.

The picture of this individual was posted on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page where they are asking the public to help with the identity.

If you have any information on who this person might be, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 618-244-8004 or the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

