Authorities investigate dead body in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a body found in Carterville on Monday morning.
Carterville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Timber Trail to a body of a male in the backyard of a home at 8:07 a.m. on the morning of February 20.
Carterville PD requested the assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit, along with the Williamson County Coroner's Office.
The body was taken to the Williamson County Coroner's Office Morgue in Marion.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, February 23. Foul play is not suspected at this time.