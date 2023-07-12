 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities in Franklin County update most wanted, search for suspects

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights
MGN

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities in Franklin County are looking for multiple suspects accused of criminal crimes in the area.

Zoie Milt

Zoie Milt

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office updated their list on Wednesday to show three individuals they are seeking for their involvement in area crimes.

Michael Newberry

Michael Newberry

They said Zoie P. Milt, 29 of Franklin County, is wanted for domestic battery and was last known to be living in the Woodlawn, Ill. area.

Michael S. Newberry, 39 of Franklin County, is wanted for retail theft and was last known to be living in West Frankfort.

Monte L. Donithan, 53 of Franklin County, is wanted for home repair fraud and was last known to be living in the Stauton, Ill. area.

If you see any of the individuals, authorities say not to approach them and urge you to call your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 618-438-4841.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you