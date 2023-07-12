Authorities in Franklin County update most wanted, search for suspects

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities in Franklin County are looking for multiple suspects accused of criminal crimes in the area.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office updated their list on Wednesday to show three individuals they are seeking for their involvement in area crimes.
They said Zoie P. Milt, 29 of Franklin County, is wanted for domestic battery and was last known to be living in the Woodlawn, Ill. area.
Michael S. Newberry, 39 of Franklin County, is wanted for retail theft and was last known to be living in West Frankfort.
Monte L. Donithan, 53 of Franklin County, is wanted for home repair fraud and was last known to be living in the Stauton, Ill. area.
If you see any of the individuals, authorities say not to approach them and urge you to call your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 618-438-4841.