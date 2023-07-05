Authorities cracking down on speeders in Jefferson County after public complaints

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A local sheriff's office is cracking down on speeders and other traffic violators after multiple complaints across Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they have had complaints about people speeding, along with other traffic violations, within the county at multiple locations.
Because of the complaints, the sheriff's office said they applied for grants, and were successful, to help with with the concerns the public has reported about this.
The sheriff's office said they have joined together with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to help stop speeding and other traffic violations to help ensure the public gets to where they want to go safely.
"Excessive speeding, along with careless and risky driving, are regular complaints I receive at my office. No matter how safe of a driver a person thinks they may be, speeding reduces reaction time and increase the dangers on the road," Sheriff Jeff Bullard said.
Speeding motorists will be pulled over by police, the sheriff's office said. They will also step up patrols throughout Jefferson County from July 6th - July 31st.