 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Authorities alert motorists to avoid I-57 SB at 74 mm due to a crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are alerting the public to avoid I-57 Southbound lanes around the 74 mile marker due to a crash.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) alerted the public of the crash just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

FCEMA said the traffic crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-57 about three miles north of the Benton exit where a vehicle was rear ended.

Emergency services are at the scene. FCEMA said motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route of travel while crews are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you