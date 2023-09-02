Authorities alert motorists to avoid I-57 SB at 74 mm due to a crash

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are alerting the public to avoid I-57 Southbound lanes around the 74 mile marker due to a crash.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) alerted the public of the crash just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
FCEMA said the traffic crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-57 about three miles north of the Benton exit where a vehicle was rear ended.
Emergency services are at the scene. FCEMA said motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route of travel while crews are on scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.