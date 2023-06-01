Artstarts in Marion claims multiple items stolen

MARION, Ill. -- A youth theater organization said they are the victim of roughly $2,000 worth of items stolen.
Artstarts in Marion said some unknown person got into their building and took items, worth roughly $2,000.
They said tools stolen included power tools, tool batteries, battery chargers, a kerosene heater and other items.
"Many of these items were acquired over the course of the past 18 years using carefully-budgeted financial donations provided by our sponsors, patrons, and supporters," Artstarts said in a Facebook post. "Some of these items were also purchased and generously donated by a number of our volunteer set builders. All of these items were essential in creating the beautiful sets in our shows."
According to their website, Artstarts Company is Southern Illinois' longest running youth theater non-profit charitable organization. They help make arts accessible to all southern Illinois children.
They ask if anyone knows anything about the items that were taken, or if you saw any suspicious activity around the Artstarts House at 104 S. Van Buren Street in Marion between May 5th and May 31st to contact them or the Marion Police Department.
Artstarts shared a list of the stolen items...
- Large, forced-air kerosene heater
- (2) Milwaukee Impact Drivers M12
- (2) Milwaukee Drills/Drivers M12
- Milwaukee Jigsaw M12
- (2) Milwaukee 4 Sequential Chargers M12
- (2) Milwaukee Single Bay Chargers M12
- (4) Milwaukee 2.0m A/H Batteries M12
- (3) Milwaukee 6.0m A/H Batteries M12
- 7 1/4” circular saw with laser line (AC)
- Plastic black and yellow carrying case with screws, etc.
- Box of assorted drill bits
- Box of assorted jig saw blades
- (2) Greenworks Lawnmower Batteries
- Greenworks Battery Charger
- Assorted hand tools- hammer, set of three pliers, vice grips, wire cutter, channel lock pliers, adjustable wrench, tin snips, screwdriver set, 25’ tape measure.