Artspace 304 invites artists to apply for its Southern Illinois Mural Project

CARBONDALE, Il. -- Artspace 304 is asking artists to apply for the next round of its Southern Illinois Mural Project initiative for 2023.
The company is investing $30,000 into its Welcome, Carbondale! program to construct two new murals in the city. Applications will be open until September 15. Individuals as well as teams are invited to apply. Applicants must reside in Illinois.
Building owners who have dedicated their walls to the cause will choose the winners. Murals must be finished by October 20. The judges ask applicants have experience creating large-scale murals and a creative vision to share.
Collaborators for this project include the City of Carbondale, SIUC, local businesses and private donors.
All information regarding applying and where these murals will be displayed can be found at the Artspace 304 website or contact them at info@artspace304.org.