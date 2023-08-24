 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Artspace 304 invites artists to apply for its Southern Illinois Mural Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Owl Mural
Artspace 304

CARBONDALE, Il. -- Artspace 304 is asking artists to apply for the next round of its Southern Illinois Mural Project initiative for 2023. 

The company is investing $30,000 into its Welcome, Carbondale! program to construct two new murals in the city. Applications will be open until September 15. Individuals as well as teams are invited to apply. Applicants must reside in Illinois. 

Building owners who have dedicated their walls to the cause will choose the winners. Murals must be finished by October 20. The judges ask applicants have experience creating large-scale murals and a creative vision to share. 

Collaborators for this project include the City of Carbondale, SIUC, local businesses and private donors. 

All information regarding applying and where these murals will be displayed can be found at the Artspace 304 website or contact them at info@artspace304.org

face mural

One of the previous murals produced by Artspace 304.  

Tags

Recommended for you