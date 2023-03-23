Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom

  • 0
MOUNT VERNON POLICE

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Authorities are looking into how a fire may have started in the bathroom inside Walmart in Mount Vernon on Wednesday evening.

The Mount Vernon Police Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 110 South Davidson Drive after a fire was reported in one of the bathrooms inside the store.

By the time first responders arrived, the fire was reported to have been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and arson is suspected.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the investigation is very active and are currently waiting to view store video and will attempt to identify the person(s) involved.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

