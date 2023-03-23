Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Authorities are looking into how a fire may have started in the bathroom inside Walmart in Mount Vernon on Wednesday evening.
The Mount Vernon Police Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 110 South Davidson Drive after a fire was reported in one of the bathrooms inside the store.
By the time first responders arrived, the fire was reported to have been extinguished.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and arson is suspected.
There were no injuries reported.
Police say the investigation is very active and are currently waiting to view store video and will attempt to identify the person(s) involved.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.