Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom, suspects sought

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom, suspects sought

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. V suspects.jpg
Mt. Vernon Police Department

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: March 24 - Mount Vernon Police Department released images of the suspects in the Walmart bathroom fire incident.

Officers obtained video of the suspects going into Walmart and released images in hopes someone can identify them.

If you have any information on who these people are or the vehicle they were in, you are urged to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or the Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8447.

Mt. V suspect car.jpg

ORIGINAL: March 23 - Authorities are looking into how a fire may have started in the bathroom inside Walmart in Mount Vernon on Wednesday evening.

The Mount Vernon Police Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 110 South Davidson Drive after a fire was reported in one of the bathrooms inside the store.

By the time first responders arrived, the fire was reported to have been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and arson is suspected.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the investigation is very active and are currently waiting to view store video and will attempt to identify the person(s) involved.

Mt. V suspect 2.jpg
Mt. V suspect 1.jpg

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

