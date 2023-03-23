Arson suspected in Mount Vernon Walmart bathroom, suspects sought

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: March 24 - Mount Vernon Police Department released images of the suspects in the Walmart bathroom fire incident.
Officers obtained video of the suspects going into Walmart and released images in hopes someone can identify them.
If you have any information on who these people are or the vehicle they were in, you are urged to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or the Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8447.
ORIGINAL: March 23 - Authorities are looking into how a fire may have started in the bathroom inside Walmart in Mount Vernon on Wednesday evening.
The Mount Vernon Police Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 110 South Davidson Drive after a fire was reported in one of the bathrooms inside the store.
By the time first responders arrived, the fire was reported to have been extinguished.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and arson is suspected.
There were no injuries reported.
Police say the investigation is very active and are currently waiting to view store video and will attempt to identify the person(s) involved.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.