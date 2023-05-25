Army Corps of Engineers talk water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

INA, Ill. -- With the unofficial kick-off to summer only days away, the Army Corps of Engineers is getting ready to host thousands of people at Rend Lake over the weekend.
Army Corps of Engineer's Jodie Hancock says their primary focus this weekend is making sure everyone is safe while still having fun.
Hancock recommends having a float plan So, if you launch alone, someone will know where you are if you don't return.
There are also life saving stations around the lake stocked with life jackets and rings that are free to take while on the lake.
Hancock says 88-percent of people who drown aren't wearing a life jacket. Even more startling, the highest group effected are men ages 18-years-old to 35-years-old.
"Maybe take a minute and think...maybe I should have a friend with me when I go swimming today, maybe if I am drinking some adult beverages, I should go ahead and put a life jacket on in case I find myself in the water unexpectedly," Hancock said. "And, just think about if you're in that age group, what you can do to make sure you come home safely."
Just a friendly reminder to boaters out there...the same rules apply to drinking and boating as it does to drinking and driving.
You can get a DUI on the water if driving under the influence, so, it's important to make sure to have a designated driver.