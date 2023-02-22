Apartments, business a total loss after fire in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon fighting a fire that erupted in a building containing apartments and a business in Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent said they got the call of a structure on fire at 2:58 p.m. at 1101 Perkins Ave.
Fire crews and police rushed to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke coming out of the rear portion of the building.
Sargent said police were able to get a person out of the building at the time it was on fire.
Crews fought the flames and extinguished the fire, wrapping up at around 5 p.m., a couple hours after they arrived on scene.
Sargent said the building was once a church but was recently purchased and turned into a couple of apartments and a resale business.
He said the building is a total loss.
No injuries were reported and Sargent believes the cause might be electrical in nature. He is not suspecting foul play.
The fire is currently under investigation.