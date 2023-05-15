Apartment fire leaves some in Metropolis homeless; firefighter's stolen vehicle recovered

METROPOLIS, Ill. (WSIL) -- Some residents at an apartment complex in Metropolis are homeless after a fire on Mother's Day.
It happened on East 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with heavy fire coming from four of the apartment units according to Chief Micah Tolbert.
Firefighters, police and other residents helped evacuate people living in eight units according to Tolbert. Crews kept the fire from spreading to three of the apartment units. Five units were a total loss according to Tolbert.
Tammy Whitaker's apartment was destroyed in the fire. She and her husband, both disabled veterans, struggled to get out safely. When they did, they realized they had lost everything.
"We have no renter's insurance and everything is destroyed inside the apartment. All my clothes, vehicles, furniture," Whitaker said.
Three other units suffered smoke damage. One person was treated for smoke inhalation after escaping and didn't require hospital treatment.
During the response, one firefighter's vehicle was stolen from the fire station's parking lot. The 2008 Toyota Corolla was discovered Monday morning at Massac Village Apartments. Police are investigating.
Tolbert says the department plans to install cameras looking at the parking lot.
"In years past we've had guys get their shoes stolen," Tolbert said. "Never a vehicle."
It was the second fire that crews handled early Sunday morning. The first fire engulfed a trailer on the corner of 10th Street & Butler Street.