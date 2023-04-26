Annual event comes back to Vienna

VIENNA, Ill. (WSIL) -- Mark your calendars for May 5th and 6th for some family fun and the spring weather!
The City of Vienna is bringing back the yearly Spring Fling!
There will be carnival rides and pony rides.
The Spring Fling tickets will only be available for preorder.
Tickets will be in the form of an arm band and will need to be purchased the same night as the carnival.
Dates: Friday, May 5, 2023 - Saturday May 6, 2023
Times: 5PM-10PM.
Location: Vienna City Park
For additional information, call Vienna City Hall at (618)-658-5161