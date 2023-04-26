 Skip to main content
Annual event comes back to Vienna

  • Updated
  • 0
Vienna Park sign

VIENNA, Ill. (WSIL) -- Mark your calendars for May 5th and 6th for some family fun and the spring weather! 

The City of Vienna is bringing back the yearly Spring Fling!

There will be carnival rides and pony rides. 

The Spring Fling tickets will only be available for preorder. 

Tickets will be in the form of an arm band and will need to be purchased the same night as the carnival. 

Dates: Friday, May 5, 2023 - Saturday May 6, 2023

Times: 5PM-10PM. 

Location: Vienna City Park

For additional information, call Vienna City Hall at (618)-658-5161

