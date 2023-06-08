Annabelle Festival to kick off Saturday, June 10th

ANNA, Ill. -- The City of Anna will kick off their yearly festival, bringing in hundreds to Downtown Anna for plenty of food, fun and activities.
The Annabelle Festival is scheduled for June 10th in Downtown Anna on Davie and Lafayette Streets.
This event celebrates a local flower, the Annabelle Hydrangea, which was discovered near Wolf Lake in the early 1900s.
It has snowball-like blooms that are now found throughout the world after being transported from the southern Illinois area.
The festival will have events all day ranging from special events, a walking tour, free swimming and more.
Below is a list of events...
- 9 AM: Pet Parade – West Davie Street (registration 8:45 AM)
- 9 AM: KidsFest – East Davie Street
- 10 AM – 5 PM: Car Show – West Davie Street
- 9 AM – 7 PM: Crafts with AJ Garden Club Painting Bird House or Flower Pot Anna Arts Center
- 9 AM – 3 PM: Art Exhibit – Anna Arts Center
- Pet Carnival
- 10 AM: PAST Bus Tour of Anna (Tour Bus pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)
- 10 AM: Walking Tour starts at Annabelle Market
- 10 AM: Flower Show – Anna Arts Center – AJ Garden Club
- 10:30 AM: Woodsy the Owl – East Davie Street
- 11:30 AM: Reptile Show – Anna Arts Center
- 1 PM: Magic Show – Anna Arts Center
- 1 PM – 5 PM: Free Swim at Anna City Pool
- 1 PM: PAST Bus Tour (Tour Bus Tour pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)
- 2:30 PM: Birds of Prey – Anna Arts Center
- 3 PM – 9 PM: Music (3-6 Corey Evitts and 6:30 – 9:00 Brothers Walker)– East Davie St
- 6 PM: Car Cruise
- AJ Garden Club -Annabelle’s For Sale in front of Anna Arts Center
- Annabelle Trail – At leisure
- *Ms. & Mister Annabelle Pageant (June 3rd)
- *Little Miss and Master Annabelle Pageant (June 3rd)