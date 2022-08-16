Anna receiving grant to build downtown pavilion

ANNA (WSIL) -- Two southern Illinois towns will revitalize their downtown areas.
It's a grant match from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant Program
The town of Anna will receive more than $800,000.
City Administrator Dori Bigler says they plan to use the money to turn a vacant downtown lot into a municipal parking lot. They will also build a large pavilion on East Davie Street.
"It will be multi-use. We'll have our festivals there, we'll have our bands, gonna be a pavilion that the bands can be under. We're just gonna make it pretty cool. We're excited," said Bigler.
The City of Carbondale is also a recipient and will create a permanent stage with their $2 million.