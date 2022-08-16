 Skip to main content
Anna receiving grant to build downtown pavilion

  • Updated
ANNA (WSIL) -- Two southern Illinois towns will revitalize their downtown areas.

It's a grant match from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant Program

The town of Anna will receive more than $800,000.

City Administrator Dori Bigler says they plan to use the money to turn a vacant downtown lot into a municipal parking lot. They will also build a large pavilion on East Davie Street.

"It will be multi-use. We'll have our festivals there, we'll have our bands, gonna be a pavilion that the bands can be under. We're just gonna make it pretty cool. We're excited," said Bigler. 

The City of Carbondale is also a recipient and will create a permanent stage with their $2 million. 

