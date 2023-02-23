Ameren gives Arrowlead thousands of dollars to help with food insecurity

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois food pantry received thousands of dollars to help with feeding area residents.
Representatives with Ameren Illinois met up with Arrowleaf on Thursday morning at the Client Choice Food Pantry at 101 Oliver Street in Vienna.
Tina Gibbs with Ameren, presented Arrowleaf with a check for $2,500. Funds awarded are used to provide increased access to fresh, nutritional food sources in efforts to limit the reported rates of food insecurity in the region.
Arrowleaf said currently, it costs about $500 a week to run our two pantries in Vienna and Cairo.
For the Cairo Client Choice Food Pantry site, they have served 529 unduplicated households, 1,098 unduplicated clients, and 43,349 pounds of food distributed since the facility opened in January of 2022.
For the Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry site, they have served 285 unduplicated households, 772 unduplicated clients, and 16,111 pounds of food distributed since opening in August of 2022.
