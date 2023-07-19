 Skip to main content
All sites for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois to close down

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois are closing their doors after 19 years serving the area.

They announced the closure on Wednesday for all sites to go in effect on Friday, July 21st, 2023.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois said they have provided safe, inclusive, educational spaces, best-in-class programming and supportive mentors for thousands of children in area communities.

"Regrettably, we have been put in the position that we will no longer be able to operate and will have to close our doors. The Board of Directors made this unfortunate decision after much discussion and exploration of feasible options that would allow for continued operation of the organization. Therefore, BGCSI will cease operations effective Friday July 21, 2023," they said in a press release.

They also said that during this closure, they will still explore partnership opportunities that will allow reopening the facilities with long-term sustainability.

"We remain committed to our Club members, their families, and communities who have supported us for almost 20 years and recognize how much the children and their families need us," the statement read. "We want to provide hope and opportunity to the youth of Southern Illinois, just as we have to hundreds of children since we opened our doors in 2004. We hope that you share this vision and support us during this difficult time."

