All-inclusive park unveiled in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
Turley park playground
Reece Smoot

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new all-inclusive playground was unveiled on Thursday in Carbondale, bringing a play area for all children of all degrees of mobility.

The playground was paid for by grants and donations with the park's creation led by the Kiwanis Club of Carbondale and the Autism Society of Southern Illinois.

The city removed traditional equipment to make room for new equipment, such as swings with back support for wheelchair users, soft "rubber" ground surface to prevent injuries, tactile musical instruments for hearing and visually impaired and more.

The push to update the park started with Kiwanis Club President Stephanie Brown. Her family was on vacation and her son with special needs encountered a high back swing he could play in for the first time. Brown's son was unable to support himself on a standard swing and was too grown for a toddler seat.

Their family then decided they should bring the idea to the Kiwanis Club and Autism Society.

"I hope it gives our community just another sense of 'we want to be inclusive, we are very diverse, we want everyone in the community to feel that they are part of the community', Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey said. "That includes children who may have special needs, so this is just another way that we include all the citizens of Carbondale"

Plans for the playground have been in the works since 2018.

