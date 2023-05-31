Abandoned home in Metropolis catches fire, considered suspicious

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Authorities are looking into how an abandoned home caught fire in Metropolis. The fire department considered it suspicious.
Metropolis Fire Department got a call a house was on fire at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Crews rushed to the scene in the 1000-block of Broadway where they found flames inside the home.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, along with hot spots. They were on the scene for roughly two hours.
Metropolis fire personnel said one firefighter did receive an injury but refused medical treatment.
They also said the home was abandoned and the fire is considered suspicious. They are in talks with city detectives and are looking into area cameras as part of the investigation.
The fire department considers the home a total loss.
If anyone has any information on this incident, you are urged to call your local authority.