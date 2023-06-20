A man was rescued in Williamson County after reportedly drowning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A man is alive and recovering after being rescued from the water where he was feared to be drowning.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said multiple agencies responded to Carterville beach where they received a report of a man who was drowning.
The agencies who reportedly responded were the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Carterville Police Department, Carterville Fire Department, Crainville Police Department and John A. Logan Police.
Carterville Fire got their boat and rescued the man, the sheriff's office reported. He was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office said the man is expected to recover.
The investigation is being handled by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and US Fish and Wildlife.