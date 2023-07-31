85th Annual Peach Festival coming to Cobden August 11th and 12th

COBDEN, Ill. -- The 85th Peach Festival is coming up in August, featuring a carnival, parade, games, food and much more.
The event is scheduled for August 11th and 12th at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street.
Most of the activities kick off at 5 p.m. on both days.
At the event you will find something to do for everyone. As part of the festival, there will be a pageant where roughly 50 Peach Queens will be participating. This event is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club with proceeds going towards community and charitable projects.
In addition to the pageant, there will be a Peach Festival parade on Saturday, August 12th at 4:30 p.m. The parade will go through the downtown Cobden area. Entries for this event are currently being accepted by the Village of Cobden at 618-893-2425.
The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker, will also be open with special hours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
"The museum will conduct an exhibit featuring photos of railroad depots from the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad, items from the Foreman Drugstore in Cobden and other special exhibits," a statement in a release said. "The museum features exhibits on Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, and local history."
Works from Cobden native Austin Dent will also be on display at the Union County Historical Society Resource Center, showing off his work on August 11th from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., August 12th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on August 13th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Big Muddy River Boys will be performing music at the downtown park shelter on August 12th from noon to 4 p.m.
The release also said, "The Cobden High School English as a Second Language Dance Team will perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1p.m. in the downtown park. Their performance is very entertaining and culturally informative.
For more information about this event, you can visit the Cobden Lions Club.