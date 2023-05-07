82-year-old Benton, IL, woman found safe

BENTON, Ill. -- UPDATE: Patricia Sexton has been located. She is safe and well, authorities said.
An 82-year-old woman from Benton, IL, is missing and endangered Sunday morning.
Authorities are searching for Mrs. Patricia C. Sexton, 82. She was last seen at her home on Whisper Way in Benton.
Sexton is 5'0", 140 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing at this time.
She suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call your local authorities.