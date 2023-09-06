8 arrested, multiple traffic citations in Marion over Labor Day weekend

MARION, Ill. -- Police in Marion pulled over nearly 50 vehicles over the Labor Day weekend resulting in multiple arrests and citations issued.
Marion Police Department released the numbers from their Labor Day Occupant Restraint and Impaired Driving Campaign.
A total of 49 vehicles were stopped and law enforcement issued the following citations...
- 17 seat belt citations were written – 8 of which occurred during nighttime hours.
- 10 Distracted Driving citations
- 4 Suspended/Revoked/No Valid DL Citations
- 11 “Other” Traffic Citations
- 8 Criminal Arrests (including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Possession of Illegal Cannabis)
“Through the Labor Day enforcement effort, we helped to make our roads safer and remind motorists that impaired driving is not a game,” said Chief David Fitts.
The Marion Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High, Get a DUI" campaign.
Funding for this campaign effort was made possible by the federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.