73-year-old man dead, one injured, after Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A three-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured Monday night in Union County.
Illinois State Police (ISP) released information stating a crash occurred on Illinois Route 146/3 near Refuge Road in Union County just after 9 p.m.
ISP reports one of the drivers is a 73-year-old man from Jonesboro, IL, who died from a result of the crash.
Other individuals involved are a 57-year-old man from De Soto, IL who wasn't injured, and a 59-year-old woman from Jonesboro, IL, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
ISP state a vehicle was traveling south on IL Route 3 when they crossed the center line and drove into oncoming traffic. The vehicle sideswiped a vehicle causing it to be diverted into a ditch, then hit another vehicle head on.
Illinois Route 3 was closed to traffic for hours as authorities investigated the crash.