...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

7 tornadoes confirmed in Missouri - Illinois Saturday night

7 tornadoes hit region
NWS St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A storm system swept through the Midwest on Saturday evening, bringing with it powerful winds, rain and hail to Missouri and Illinois.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said a total of seven tornadoes were surveyed in the two states with possible damage in their preliminary findings.

The tornadoes confirmed were in Fenton, Mo. (EF-1), Hillsboro, Mo. (EF-0), Pevely, Mo. (EF-1), Valmeyer, Ill. (EF-0), Maeystown-Hecker, Ill. (EF-1), Swansea, Ill. (EF-1) and Belleville, Ill. (EF-1).

The NWS St. Louis are sending sent out two teams to check for any tornado damage.

Team 1 will begin in Sullivan, Mo. and then head to South St. Louis City while team 2 will begin in Collinsville, Ill. and then head north to investigate St. Jacob.

