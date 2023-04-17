7 tornadoes confirmed in Missouri - Illinois Saturday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A storm system swept through the Midwest on Saturday evening, bringing with it powerful winds, rain and hail to Missouri and Illinois.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis said a total of seven tornadoes were surveyed in the two states with possible damage in their preliminary findings.
The tornadoes confirmed were in Fenton, Mo. (EF-1), Hillsboro, Mo. (EF-0), Pevely, Mo. (EF-1), Valmeyer, Ill. (EF-0), Maeystown-Hecker, Ill. (EF-1), Swansea, Ill. (EF-1) and Belleville, Ill. (EF-1).
The NWS St. Louis are sending sent out two teams to check for any tornado damage.
Team 1 will begin in Sullivan, Mo. and then head to South St. Louis City while team 2 will begin in Collinsville, Ill. and then head north to investigate St. Jacob.