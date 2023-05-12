6th grade students volunteer to serve the community at the Herrin House of Hope

HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin House of Hope received some help from their friends in their neighboring community on Friday.
Sixth grade students from Carterville Intermediate School volunteered there.
It's part of an annual program that allows students to focus on empathy and giving back.
They wait and bus tables, help with the dishes, prepare food and work at the House of Hope thrift store.
Organizers there say it's good for the students and the community.
"We are the only soup kitchen that operates as a restaurant style," Herrin House of Hope Director John Steve said. "So at the end of the day, we are really blessed that we have the capacity to hold a large group, you know, 22 students here, to serve our community."
Sixth graders have been serving the Herrin community as an end of the year field trip for the past 10 years.