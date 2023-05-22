 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

69-year-old woman faces child porn charge in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Pamela Hiatt
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 69-year-old woman in a child pornography investigation stemming from late April.

The sheriff's office reports this investigation started on April 26th after receiving a cyber tip through their membership in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Authorities then were able to obtain search warrants for digital records. This led to a search warrant served in the 900-block of Warren Avenue on May 10th where evidence was recovered.

Pamela J. Hiatt, 69, of Mt. Vernon was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

Hiatt posted bond and was released the same day of her arrest, police said.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you