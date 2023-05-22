69-year-old woman faces child porn charge in Jefferson County

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 69-year-old woman in a child pornography investigation stemming from late April.
The sheriff's office reports this investigation started on April 26th after receiving a cyber tip through their membership in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Authorities then were able to obtain search warrants for digital records. This led to a search warrant served in the 900-block of Warren Avenue on May 10th where evidence was recovered.
Pamela J. Hiatt, 69, of Mt. Vernon was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.
Hiatt posted bond and was released the same day of her arrest, police said.