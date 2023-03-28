66-year-old woman dies in in house fire in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL -- A 66-year-old woman died as a result of a house fire that occurred in East Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning.
Multiple fire departments from across Alexander County and the City of Cape Girardeau responded to the scene on Apache Circle.
One Cape Girardeau firefighter said smoke and fire were visible upon arrival.
Alexander County Coroner Joseph Thurston tells News 3 Katherine Kelley died as a result from the fire.
Thurston said this fire is being investigated with the state fire marshal and state police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.