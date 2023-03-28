 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

66-year-old woman dies in in house fire in East Cape Girardeau

Fire truck lights
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL -- A 66-year-old woman died as a result of a house fire that occurred in East Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire departments from across Alexander County and the City of Cape Girardeau responded to the scene on Apache Circle.

One Cape Girardeau firefighter said smoke and fire were visible upon arrival.

Alexander County Coroner Joseph Thurston tells News 3 Katherine Kelley died as a result from the fire.

Thurston said this fire is being investigated with the state fire marshal and state police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

