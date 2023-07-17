53-year-old man arrested after allegedly stealing two different vehicles in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A man is in jail after he allegedly stole two vehicles, one from Carbondale and the other from Wayne County, Ill.
Carbondale police said the incident happened on July 15th at 8:40 p.m. when an automated license plate reader alerted officers of a 2013 Ford Taurus which was reported stolen from Wayne County, Ill. The vehicle was reported to have been spotted in the area of East Main Street and Giant City Road.
Officers then went out and found the vehicle parked at a business in the 1400-block of East Main Street.
Officers found the driver of the stolen vehicle and arrested him. The suspect's name is James R. Taylor, 53 of Granite City, Ill.
Police said Taylor was related to an investigation where he allegedly stole another vehicle in Carbondale in the 900-block of East Main Street on July 4, 2023, which was later found in Wayne County.
Taylor has been charged with theft and motor vehicle theft and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).