51-year-old arrested after attack in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A 51-year-old man has been arrested after an incident that took place along East Main Street in Carbondale on Sunday.
Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street to an unprovoked battery incident that took place on Sunday at 10:43 p.m.
After officers got to the scene, they quickly located David A. Knickerbocker, 51, of Carbondale, who was suspected to be involved in the incident.
Knickerbocker was charged with aggravated battery and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).