 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

51-year-old arrested after attack in Carbondale

  • 0
Knickerbocker
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A 51-year-old man has been arrested after an incident that took place along East Main Street in Carbondale on Sunday.

Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street to an unprovoked battery incident that took place on Sunday at 10:43 p.m.

After officers got to the scene, they quickly located David A. Knickerbocker, 51, of Carbondale, who was suspected to be involved in the incident.

Knickerbocker was charged with aggravated battery and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you