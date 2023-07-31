5-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after hit by gate during horse event in Illinois

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. -- A 5-year-old girl in Illinois was airlifted to a hospital after she was hit by a starting gate at a horse event.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
The sheriff's office said at 1:05 p.m. on July 30th, deputies went out to the incident where a horse pacing car struck 5-year-old Harper Finn with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand.
The horse pacing car was owned by Michael D. Titus and driven by Jerry W. Young of Jackson, Miss.
Harper Finn was in the grandstand when the accident happened, the sheriff's office said.
Finn was then taken to HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital by ARCH Air Medical.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Assisting the Effingham County Sheriff's Office was the Altamont Police Department, A-1 Ambulance Service, Altamont Fire Protection District and Effingham County Fair Board.