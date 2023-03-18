5 Hamilton County Coal workers taken to hospital after fire damages building

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Five workers at Hamilton County Coal were taken to a hospital after a fire significantly damaged a building Saturday evening.
McLeansboro Fire Chief Jim Morris said multiple fire crews were called to the Hamilton County Coal facility in response to a fire.
Morris said fire department crews from Dahlgren, McLeansboro, Mt. Vernon, Jefferson County Rural and Wayne City got the call around 6:20 p.m.
Morris said the prep plant facility caught fire after some workers were working, possibly welding something, in the structure. Machines were damaged from the fire, including portions of two of the upper floors in the building.
He said five coal miners were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews were on the scene for roughly two and half hours.
Earlier on Saturday, a coal mine worker at this facility lost his life after an accident occurred after the roof fell in while installing supplemental roof support.