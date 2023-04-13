5 charged, including 3 Carterville residents in death of Florida man

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. -- Three Carterville men and two others are behind bars after an incident at a Florida bar turned deadly.
On April 9th, at around 11 p.m., the Panama City Beach Police Department (PCBPD) responded to the parking lot at the Coyote Ugly Bar at 10512 Front Beach Road in Panama City where an altercation occurred between a number of people.
PCBPD said in a press release, Larry Dayvon, 31, of Malone, Florida, was lying unconscious in the parking lot of the Coyote Ugly Bar. Dayvon was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police started investigating the incident, leading to reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.
This led police to identify Ross Johnson, 23, of Carterville, Illinois as a suspect.
"Johnson had been involved in a verbal altercation inside the bar with another group, which escalated and continued outside in the parking lot," the release stated.
According to police, witness accounts and surveillance footage revealed Johnson hit Dayvon with a closed fist behind his left ear. This caused Dayvon to fall to the ground. Johnson then joined in on the ongoing physical altercation with another male. Dayvon was left lying on the ground.
Police then said Johnson fled the scene in an Uber Rideshare.
The next day, on April 10, PCBPD found Johnson and took him into custody. After police read Miranda rights, Johnson provided inconsistent statements about the incident. "Later, he confessed to striking the victim," the release stated.
The release said a medical examination determined the cause of death for Dayvon was homicide by blunt force trauma.
Johnson was charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Bay County Jail.
Another press release sent out on April 12th by PCBPD, said four more individuals face charges relating to this incident.
- Timothy Lynn Helton, 32, of Salesville, Arkansas, has been charged with simple battery
- Toby LeShane Wallace, 30, of Carterville, Illinois, has been charged with simple battery
- John Dero Chester II, 23, of Carterville, Illinois, has been charged with disorderly conduct on the premises of an establishment
- Malcom David Santiago-Ramos, 26, of Panama City, has been charged with inciting a riot
PCBPD said this investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.
The Panama City Beach Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact their Criminal Investigative Division at 850-233-5000.