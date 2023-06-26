$5,000 awarded to Guardian Family Services in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A domestic violence shelter was recently awarded thousands of dollars thanks to a grant presented by Harrah's in Metropolis.
Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel personnel awarded Guardian Family Services with a $5,000 grant on behalf of the Caesars Foundation to help assist with services they provide.
Guardian Family Services is a domestic violence shelter and walk-in service for victims of domestic violence & their children. They were established in 2002 and help residents in Massac, Hardin and Pope counties.
“The awarded grant stems from a portion of funds we were able to secure at the beginning of 2023 to celebrate our 30th Anniversary at Harrah’s Metropolis,” said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations Manager. “There are a total of six area non-profits benefiting from the Caesars Foundation Grant this year, with each receiving $5,000.”
The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by the Caesars group. The Foundation is the entity through which Caesars Entertainment funds programs and projects, as well as not-for-profit giving requirements imposed by certain operating jurisdictions.