48-year-old woman missing in Carbondale, could be in danger

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police Department are looking for the public's help in finding a missing adult woman with a condition putting her in danger.
Police say Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale, was last seen on January 26, 2023, in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale.
She is described as 5' tall, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Taylor suffers from a condition placing her in danger, police said.
Police say this investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have any information on Taylor's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.