3rd death in 8 years at Hamilton County Coal, name released

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is investigating the coal mine deadly accident that occurred at the Hamilton County Coal facility on Saturday, March 18.
Preliminary reports state the accident is classified as fall of face, rib, side or highwall and occurred underground.
The mine controller is stated as Alliance Resource Partners LP with the reported material mined labeled as coal (Bituminous).
The Hamilton County Coroner has released the name of the person who died in the accident on Saturday. His name is Cameron Fourez, 41, of West Frankfort.
According to MSHA, this is the third fatality incident that has occurred at this location in the last 8 years and the 22nd deadly mine related incident in the State of Illinois since 2008.
MSHA investigated and reported two previous fatality accidents at this facility as well.
On January 5, 2019, an accident occurred when a 55-year-old contract laborer died when he was pinned between a pneumatic airlock door and a concrete barrier, according to a report from MSHA.
On August 19, 2015, an accident occurred when a 45-year-old miner was injured when the discharge boom of a conveyor belt drive he was installing fell and struck him on the left shoulder and neck area. He later passed away on October 1.