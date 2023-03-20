$38.7 million awarded to improve housing accessibility and stability for facilities in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board (IHDA) announced conditional awarding of $38.7 million in federal and state resources to go towards financing the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing in Illinois.
This was awarded under Round IX of IHDA's Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program. The money will support the construction and rehabilitation of five developments containing 100 units of affordable housing for people that are at risk of homelessness. It is also for residents with physical or mental health needs and other vulnerable populations according to a release from IHDA.
This is intended to help residents over a long-term span with housing being integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help households maintain their housing stability, health and independence.
“Here in Illinois, a safe place to call home isn’t a privilege—it’s a right,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to eliminating homelessness, and one of the ways we are doing that is by investing in affordable housing developments to strengthen our capacity to serve vulnerable populations. From Springfield to Cahokia Heights, this latest round of funding in federal and state dollars for IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program will ensure that more Illinoisans have access to housing in their own communities—giving them the support and stability they need to thrive.”
The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois’ efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional settings.
This will go to help facilities in Springfield, Worth, Alsip, Mattoon, and Cahokia Heights.
For more information on this, you can find that here.