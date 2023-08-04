32-year-old man wanted for burglary of food pantry in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. -- Police are looking for a man who is suspected of burglarizing a food pantry in Franklin County on Thursday.
The Benton Police Department said it happened at around 5 p.m. Police responded to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry where they learned someone had broken in and ransacked the place.
Police said an employee discovered the burglary. When the employee was checking out everything, they walked behind the counter and saw a white male standing in a nearby room.
After the employee saw him, the man left through an open window as the employee called police.
The Benton Police Department said the person suspected of this burglary is Michael W. Edwards, 32, of Benton.
Anyone with any information on Edwards is urged to call the Benton Police Department at 618-435-8131 or Investigator Kyle Melvin at 618-439-4504 Ext. 204.