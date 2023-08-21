 Skip to main content
3 seriously injured after car vs horse-drawn buggy crash in Vienna

Vienna crash
Vienna High School

VIENNA, Ill. -- Police are looking into a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy resulting in three people sent to the hospital on Monday morning in Vienna.

Illinois State Police said the incident happened at 9:56 a.m. on US Route 45 near Old Bloomfield Road on the north part of Vienna.

Troop 10 officers responded to the crash between a passenger vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

Police said the vehicle rear-ended the horse-drawn buggy which caused three people to be ejected from it. The occupants were two adults and a child.

The two adults were flown out via helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. The child in the buggy was taken to an area hospital via ambulance.

The Vienna High School stated on their Facebook page that everyone is safe at school and that emergency helicopters landed on their property to aid those injured in the crash.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.

