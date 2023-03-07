3 Mt. Vernon detectives awarded after gunshot incidents fall significantly in the city

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Three Mount Vernon Police Officers were awarded with the Unit Citation award after a lengthy investigation resulted in multiple arrests and a decrease in gunshots in the city.
During Monday night's city council meeting in Mount Vernon, MCPD Detective Corporal Troy Hails, MVPD Detective Justin Osborn and MVPD Detective Jeremy Osborn were awarded the Unit Citation award.
This award is given to members within a unit who have exhibited exceptional professional skill and conduct during a coordinated action.
In January, earlier this year, police with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to increased gunshots in the city, with three people being hit by gunfire.
Personnel with the Mountt Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division began investigations related to this increase in gunfire.
Authorities were able to identify multiple subjects which were believed to be involved with the incidents.
After hours of surveillance on the known locations and offenders, detectives served search warrants and arrested multiple people which were believed to be involved in the incidents.
In January, nine people were arrested, evidence was located on two previous shooting incidents, several types of drugs were found and 15 illegal guns were seized.
Mount Vernon Police Department said detectives also developed additional information on other offenders and charges will be filed with the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office related to the offense of delivering firearms to juveniles.
Mount Vernon Police Department said the number of gunshots fell in the city from 21 in January to 3 in February.
Additionally, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Marty Keoughan and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Aaron Johnson will be receiving the same award from Sheriff Bullard during a future county board meeting.