3 guilty of shooting charges in Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- Three men have been found guilty in connection to a shooting that occurred in Carbondale in April of 2022.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez said in a press release Demarcus Jones, 28, Charleton J. Patterson, 29, and Simeon C. Patterson, 29, all from Carbondale, were found guilty in multiple gun related charges after a two week jury trial on Monday.
Jones and Charleton Patterson were found guilty on the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Simeon Patterson was found guilty on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
In total, Cervantez states the jury found the three guilty of 13 felony counts.
Cervantez stated in the release the initial incident happened on April 30, 2022, at around 1:27 a.m. Carbondale police responded to a report of a shooting. Officers went to a city parking lot near Tres Hombres in the 100 block of North Washington Street and found a large crowd of people where they learned of multiple individuals firing shots.
Police there identified Jones and Charleton Patterson as two of the shooters.
Later, on May 1, a vehicle was stopped in the 300 block of East Walnut Street by Jackson County Sheriff's deputies where they learned Jones and Charleton Patterson were inside the vehicle.
Jackson County deputies and Carbondale police officers arrested Jones after running away. Two guns were also located in the vehicle and connected to a shooting from the night before, according to the release.
Simeon Patterson was also found to be connected and was later arrested on May 10.