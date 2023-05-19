2023 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy scheduled for June

MAKANDA, Ill. -- The 2023 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy is coming up and you can sign up to be involved.
It's scheduled to take place from June 11-17 at Touch of Nature in Makanda, Illinois.
The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is a week-long residency camp for youth ages of 13-years-old through 17-years-old.
This event is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth from diverse communities and backgrounds.
Areas of focus include law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, and social and interpersonal skills.
There will be meals and dorms provided.
The cost is $20 to apply. You can find the application link here.
For more information reach out to Melinda.K.Warren@Illinois.gov and Christopher.Watson@illinois.gov.