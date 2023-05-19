 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy scheduled for June

  • Updated
  • 0

MAKANDA, Ill. -- The 2023 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy is coming up and you can sign up to be involved.

It's scheduled to take place from June 11-17 at Touch of Nature in Makanda, Illinois.

The Team Illinois Youth Police Camp is a week-long residency camp for youth ages of 13-years-old through 17-years-old.

This event is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth from diverse communities and backgrounds.

Areas of focus include law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, and social and interpersonal skills.

There will be meals and dorms provided.

The cost is $20 to apply. You can find the application link here.

For more information reach out to Melinda.K.Warren@Illinois.gov and Christopher.Watson@illinois.gov.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you