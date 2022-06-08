2022 Primary: Complete guide to the Illinois election

(WSIL) -- Election season is ramping up as the June 28 primary rapidly approaches.
Several major races are up for vote, with multiple candidates vying for those positions. Polls are open on June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Who is running for office?
Governor:
- Republican ballot
- Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell
- Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield
- Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne
- Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar
- Max Solomon and Latasha H. Fields
- Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy
- Democratic ballot:
U.S. Senator:
- Democratic ballot:
- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is running unopposed
- Republican ballot:
U.S. Representative for 12th Congressional District:
- Republican ballot:
- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost is running unopposed
- Democratic ballot:
Illinois Attorney General
- Democratic ballot:
- AG Kwame Raoul is running unopposed
- Republican ballot:
Illinois Secretary of State
- Democratic ballot:
- Republican ballot:
Illinois State Representative 117th District
- Republican ballot:
- Democratic ballot:
- No candidate
Illinois State Representative 118th District
- Republican ballot:
- Democratic ballot:
- No candidate
Several races including, state Senator, Illinois treasurer, Comptroller, and others have candidates running unopposed.
Have you registered to vote? Or maybe you can't remember? Click here to lookup your registration status by entering your name, birth date, and zip code.
The last day to register to vote online is June 12, but you can register to vote on election day at your polling place.
County Voter Information
|ALEXANDER
|MASSAC
|FRANKLIN
|PERRY
|GALLATIN
|POPE
|HAMILTON
|PULASKI
|HARDIN
|SALINE
|JACKSON
|UNION
|JEFFERSON
|WILLIAMSON
|JOHNSON
Would you rather vote by mail?
In Illinois, you can now permanently vote by mail. When registered for permanent status, a ballot will be mailed to you prior to each election. You can request a ballot to vote by mail from the election office in your resident city or county. You need to request a mail-in ballot by June 23.
You can early vote through June 27. Check with your county clerk's office for times and locations.
Did your district change this year?
Illinois redrew legislative maps, which means you could have a brand new lawmaker representing you. Click here to find which district you are in and who represents you currently.
Do you have to declare a party when voting?
Yes, in Illinois you declare your party affiliation in primary elections. When you arrive at your polling place, they will ask for a party and you will receive a ballot based on that answer. You can choose Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or non-partisan.
Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot.
BALLOTS
|ALEXANDER
|MASSAC
|FRANKLIN
|PERRY
|GALLATIN
|POPE
|HAMILTON
|PULASKI
|HARDIN
|SALINE
|JACKSON
|UNION
|JEFFERSON
|WILLIAMSON
|JOHNSON