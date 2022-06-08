 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Primary: Complete guide to the Illinois election

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois primary election 2022

(WSIL) -- Election season is ramping up as the June 28 primary rapidly approaches. 

Several major races are up for vote, with multiple candidates vying for those positions. Polls are open on June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who is running for office?

Governor:

U.S. Senator:

U.S. Representative for 12th Congressional District:

Illinois Attorney General

Illinois Secretary of State

Illinois State Representative 117th District

Illinois State Representative 118th District

Several races including, state Senator, Illinois treasurer, Comptroller, and others have candidates running unopposed. 

Have you registered to vote? Or maybe you can't remember? Click here to lookup your registration status by entering your name, birth date, and zip code. 

The last day to register to vote online is June 12, but you can register to vote on election day at your polling place. 

County Voter Information

ALEXANDER MASSAC 
FRANKLIN PERRY 
GALLATIN POPE  
HAMILTON PULASKI 
HARDIN SALINE 
JACKSON UNION 
JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON 
JOHNSON  

Would you rather vote by mail?

In Illinois, you can now permanently vote by mail. When registered for permanent status, a ballot will be mailed to you prior to each election. You can request a ballot to vote by mail from the election office in your resident city or county. You need to request a mail-in ballot by June 23. 

You can early vote through June 27. Check with your county clerk's office for times and locations. 

Did your district change this year?

Illinois redrew legislative maps, which means you could have a brand new lawmaker representing you. Click here to find which district you are in and who represents you currently.  

Do you have to declare a party when voting?

Yes, in Illinois you declare your party affiliation in primary elections. When you arrive at your polling place, they will ask for a party and you will receive a ballot based on that answer. You can choose Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or non-partisan. 

Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot. 

BALLOTS

ALEXANDER MASSAC 
FRANKLINPERRY
GALLATINPOPE 
HAMILTON PULASKI 
HARDIN SALINE 
JACKSON UNION
JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON
JOHNSON  

Tags

Recommended for you