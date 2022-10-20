2022 Election: Complete guide for Illinois voters

(WSIL) -- Election season is in full swing as the November 8 mid-term election rapidly approaches.
Several major races are up for vote, with many incumbents seeking re-election. Polls are open on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Who is running for office and what will voters decide?
Constitutional Amendment
The new section to the Bill of Rights Article would guarantee workers the right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminish the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employments and workplace safety.
Voters will be asked to vote Yes or No on the proposed amendment.
More information on the amendment and what is means: Workers' Rights Amendment to be on Illinois ballot Nov. 8
Governor:
- JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (Democrat)
- Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell (Republican)
- Scott Schluter and John Phillips (Libertarian)
U.S. Senator
- Tammy Duckworth (Democrat)
- Kathy Salvi (Republican)
- Bill Redpath (Libertarian)
U.S. Representative for 12th Congressional District
- Mike Bost (Republican)
- Homer "Chip" Markel (Democrat)
Illinois Attorney General
- Thomas G. DeVore (Republican)
- Kwame Raoul (Democrat)
- Daniel K. Robin (Libertarian)
Illinois Secretary of State
- Dan Brady (Republican)
- Alexi Giannoulias (Democrat)
- Jon Stewart (Libertarian)
Illinois Comptroller
- Shannon L. Teresi (Republican)
- Susana A. Mendoza (Democrat)
- Deirdre McCloskey (Libertarian)
Illinois Treasurer
- Tom Demmer (Republican)
- Michael W. Frerichs (Democrat)
- Preston Nelson (Libertarian)
Have you registered to vote? Or maybe you can't remember? Click here to lookup your registration status by entering your name, birth date, and zip code.
The last day to register to vote online is October 23, but you can register to vote on election day at your polling place.
County Voter Information
|ALEXANDER
|MASSAC
|FRANKLIN
|PERRY
|GALLATIN
|POPE
|HAMILTON
|PULASKI
|HARDIN
|SALINE
|JACKSON
|UNION
|JEFFERSON
|WILLIAMSON
|JOHNSON
Would you rather vote by mail?
In Illinois, you can now permanently vote by mail. When registered for permanent status, a ballot will be mailed to you prior to each election. You can request a ballot to vote by mail from the election office in your resident city or county. You need to request a mail-in ballot by November 3 and all ballots must be postmarked November 8.
You can early vote through election day. Check with your county clerk's office for times and locations.
Did your district change this year?
Illinois redrew legislative maps, which means you could have a brand new lawmaker representing you. Click here to find which district you are in and who represents you currently.
BALLOTS
Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot.
|ALEXANDER
|MASSAC
|FRANKLIN
|PERRY
|GALLATIN
|POPE
|HAMILTON
|PULASKI
|HARDIN
|SALINE
|JACKSON
|UNION
|JEFFERSON
|WILLIAMSON
|JOHNSON
Several counties have referendum questions on the ballot. Those are placed at the end of the ballot, after the candidates.