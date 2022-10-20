2022 Election: Complete guide for Illinois voters

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

2022 Election: Complete guide for Illinois voters

(WSIL) -- Election season is in full swing as the November 8 mid-term election rapidly approaches. 

Several major races are up for vote, with many incumbents seeking re-election. Polls are open on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who is running for office and what will voters decide?

Constitutional Amendment

The new section to the Bill of Rights Article would guarantee workers the right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminish the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employments and workplace safety.

Voters will be asked to vote Yes or No on the proposed amendment. 

More information on the amendment and what is means: Workers' Rights Amendment to be on Illinois ballot Nov. 8

Governor:

  • JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (Democrat)
  • Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell (Republican)
  • Scott Schluter and John Phillips (Libertarian)

U.S. Senator

  • Tammy Duckworth (Democrat)
  • Kathy Salvi (Republican)
  • Bill Redpath (Libertarian)

U.S. Representative for 12th Congressional District

  • Mike Bost (Republican)
  • Homer "Chip" Markel (Democrat)

Illinois Attorney General

  • Thomas G. DeVore (Republican)
  • Kwame Raoul (Democrat)
  • Daniel K. Robin (Libertarian)

Illinois Secretary of State

  • Dan Brady (Republican)
  • Alexi Giannoulias (Democrat)
  • Jon Stewart (Libertarian)

Illinois Comptroller

  • Shannon L. Teresi (Republican)
  • Susana A. Mendoza (Democrat)
  • Deirdre McCloskey (Libertarian)

Illinois Treasurer

  • Tom Demmer (Republican)
  • Michael W. Frerichs (Democrat)
  • Preston Nelson (Libertarian)

Have you registered to vote? Or maybe you can't remember? Click here to lookup your registration status by entering your name, birth date, and zip code. 

The last day to register to vote online is October 23, but you can register to vote on election day at your polling place. 

County Voter Information

ALEXANDER MASSAC 
FRANKLIN PERRY 
GALLATIN POPE  
HAMILTON PULASKI 
HARDIN SALINE 
JACKSON UNION 
JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON 
JOHNSON  

Would you rather vote by mail?

In Illinois, you can now permanently vote by mail. When registered for permanent status, a ballot will be mailed to you prior to each election. You can request a ballot to vote by mail from the election office in your resident city or county. You need to request a mail-in ballot by November 3 and all ballots must be postmarked November 8. 

You can early vote through election day. Check with your county clerk's office for times and locations. 

Did your district change this year?

Illinois redrew legislative maps, which means you could have a brand new lawmaker representing you. Click here to find which district you are in and who represents you currently.  

BALLOTS

Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot. 

ALEXANDER MASSAC 
FRANKLINPERRY
GALLATINPOPE 
HAMILTON PULASKI 
HARDIN SALINE 
JACKSON UNION
JEFFERSON WILLIAMSON
JOHNSON  

Several counties have referendum questions on the ballot. Those are placed at the end of the ballot, after the candidates.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

