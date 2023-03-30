 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

$200 million to improve freight routes throughout Illinois

DECATUR, Ill, -- A new $200 million investment in projects is geared towards helping improve freight mobility throughout the state of Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Transportation grants to create economic opportunity, improve safety and quality of life.

IDOT, along with local leaders, joined Pritzker in the announcement of 22 projects who will utilize the $200 million dollars to improve the movement of freight throughout the state which will create jobs.

The Illinois Competitive Freight Program is designed to help implement the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan.

“For the last four years, we’ve invested billions of dollars in communities across Illinois to restore and renew all modes of transportation throughout our state: roads, bridges, airports, and transit, as well as pedestrian and bike routes. And today, I’m proud to announce yet another leap forward — nearly $200 million for the freight routes that have defined Illinois for generations,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These funds will be used for 22 port, rail, and highway projects in Illinois to address bottlenecks, increase mobility, and improve the supply chain up and down the state.”

Pritzker said in a release 1.6 billion tons valued at $2.5 trillion of freight flows in and out of the state every year. This makes Illinois one of the top three states for freight activity, he said.

Funds will be dispersed to projects in southern Illinois as well. They include amounts from the National Highway Freight Program Amount, in addition to other federal amounts and a match amount. The total project costs are labeled below...

  • $5,000,000 for Illinois 127 Reconstruction
  • $48,000,000 for Illinois 57 Safety Improvements
  • $11,679,234 for Fort Massac Rest Area
  • $500,000 for New Port Access Road in Shawneetown
  • $24,735,000 for Interstate 57 and Illinois 149 Interchange in West Frankfort

For more on the 2023 Freight Investment Plan projects and funding amounts, you can find that here.

