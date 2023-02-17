2 in custody after driving stolen vehicle to court

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Two men were arrested after taking a stolen vehicle to court in Marion.
According to Marion Police Chief Fitts, it happened on February 6, starting when a vehicle passed a police cruiser along Boulevard Street. Fitts said the vehicle sped away, turning on Court Street and then later found parked in the parking lot of the Williamson County Courthouse.
Police found out the vehicle was reportedly stolen out of West Frankfort.
Police saw Ethan Mills, 21, of Orient coming out of the courthouse where he attended a court date relating to a prior charge.
Officers then arrested Mills in relation to the stolen vehicle.
Officers also arrested Calvin Wininger, 28, of West Frankfort. Both Mills and Wininger were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Fitts said they were both in the drivers seat of the stolen vehicle at one point.
According to online court records, Mills faces sexual assault charges from 2021. One of the court dates was shown scheduled on February 6 at the Williamson County Courthouse.